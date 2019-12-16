Christmas music, Santa Claus, arts and crafts, games and a big pile of presents greeted a groups of kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Calhoun on Saturday as the Leonard Phillips Foundation hosted its seventh annual holiday celebration.
Tahnicia Phillips is executive director of the foundation and the daughter of the namesake Leonard Phillips, who died in 2018 in a hit and run motorcycle crash. The family decided to create the group in honor of her dad, and they participate in multiple events throughout the year, such as back-to-school celebrations and the Adopt-A-Mile Program.
But the annual Christmas party is particularly special because Leonard Phillips was from Calhoun and enjoyed giving back, his daughter said.
"He was from here and he loved Calhoun and Gordon County. We thought it was important to give back to my dad's community," Phillips said.
The organization worked with the local Boys and Girls Club to help provided a holiday celebration and presents for about 20 children who would benefit most. The guests were given lunch before being turned loose to visit with Santa, craft Christmas ornaments, create slime and holiday paintings, and to pick out Christmas gifts.
Additionally, every child received either a new bicycle or a Kindle Fire tablet.
Phillips said she and her siblings spent time at the Boys and Girls Club when she was a kid, so it was important for her to give back to an organization that does so much for the area.
"We love doing this. It's an awesome feeling seeing our hard work throughout the year come to life when they walk through the doors and their faces just light up," she said.
Multiple volunteers were on hand Saturday to set up the party and wrap gifts after the kids had picked out the items they wanted. Phillips said multiple businesses also helped make the party possible, including Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Zaxby's. Home Depot, Target and more.
To learn more about the Leonard Phillips Foundation, visit thelpfoundation.org.