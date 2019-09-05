Sonoraville High School student Leila Belle White was selected by social studies instructor Andrea Walraven to visit Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., as a state "senator" representative from American Legion Auxiliary Georgia Girls State. Girls Nation was held in July.
To be selected to attend, White participated in Georgia Girls State. It is a national program that provides a course of instruction in as well as a practical application of the fundamental principals and procedures of city, county and state government under the American systems.
A session, usually lasting five days, is put on by each of the 50 states and D.C., with the top-ranking high school girls acting as citizens. Under the guidance of skilled counselors and other staff members who are leading citizens, attending girls learn and then put into practice skills of self-government and the duties, responsibilities and privileges of American citizenship.
Over 300 girls from across the state attended this year's Georgia Girls State. White was selected from this group to serve as a state "senator" and attend the national conference.
As a "senator," White took part in a mock legislature and was responsible for submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president.
In addition to legislative forums, White and her fellow senators heard from distinguished speakers and visited Arlington National Cemetery, the White House, and other memorials in the area. Highlights of the week include meetings with their own state senators and representatives, as well as an official meeting with President Donald Trump.
White's fees to attend the Girls Nation conference were covered by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47.