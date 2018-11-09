American Legion Post 47 will host its annual Veterans Dinner on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m., at the National Guard Armory on River Street, with more than 300 expected to attend.
"This is an event where families can bring their kids,” said Post Commander Bruce Henderson. "It's just a good thing where veterans can get together to see old friends and hopefully make new ones.”
There is no charge to attend the dinner, but those wishing to do so are asked to contact Henderson at 706-629-6975 or the post at 706-629-3524. The dinner will include chicken and dressing, ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw and desserts. There is no alcohol allowed at the event, Henderson said.
In addition to the dinner, JROTC members from Sonoraville High School will place the colors, Henderson said. There will also be a speaker, he continued, but who it will be had not been determined as of Monday. It will likely be a major general out of Atlanta.
"We do so many projects that we consider giving back to the community each year,” Henderson said. "This is just one of many things.”
Those other community projects include cooking for National Guard members and local law enforcement, as well as hosting parties for Special Olympics.
Another event to honor the community’s veterans will be held Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chick-fil-A, 495 Ga. 53 East. The Veterans Lunch is put on by Gordon Hospital and Gordon EMS in partnership with the restaurant. The dine-in meal is free for veterans.
“Providing a warm lunch is a small way we can give back to our veterans,” said Pete Weber, the president and CEO of Gordon Hospital, in a news release. “With respect and gratitude, we thank them for their service.”
For more information about the Veterans Lunch, call Gordon Hospital at 706-602-7800, ext. 2318.
Calhoun’s Huddle House, 566 Ga. 53 East, is offering a free order of sweet cakes to all active duty, retired and veteran military members from Friday to Monday. They just need to ask about the deal and show their military ID.
“To show respect and express our thanks for our nation’s active duty, retired and veteran military members, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect our country, we believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service,” a news release stated.