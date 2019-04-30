On Monday morning, members of Calhoun’s American Legion Riders drove to Cartersville to escort an important figure into Gordon County – the American Legion’s national commander was heading toward Calhoun.
“There are a lot of legion posts in this country that never see a national commander,” Post 47 Commander Bruce Henderson said. “We had one here nine years ago, and then this year. It makes you think you’re doing something right.”
American Legion Paul Gwin Post 47 welcomed National Commander Brett Reistad into their doors on Monday morning, giving him the stage to present issues he’s working on and what he aims to accomplish by visiting small town posts like Calhoun’s.
Reistad, who has been on the road as national commander since he was elected in August, had just come to Georgia from Alaska and would be heading to Indianapolis after touring briefly around the state. His goal is to reach all 50 states, visiting posts across the country and getting to know local chapters of the organization.
“Since August, I’ve had seven days at home,” Reistad said. “This is our 41st state visit, we’re well on track to get all of them in before (August), and we’re going to Europe at the end of May.”
Even though he’s been traveling almost nonstop for eight months, he also had to travel across the country for two years prior to his election in order to get to know local posts, as is required of candidates for the national position.
Though Reistad is a key figure in the world of the American Legion, he isn’t used to being escorted around by state patrol and 50 Legion Riders wherever he goes. He said he didn’t foresee this position being a part of his career with the Legion, but is humbled to have gotten this far.
While at the Calhoun post, Reistad talked about how the Legion helped aid the Coast Guard during the recent government shutdown, helping provide financial assistance to 2,000 families and 3,200 children. Providing a few other updates, Reistad said he is working with Congress to improve conditions of those currently serving in the U.S. Military.
“What a great honor it is to be here with you today to see your post,” Reistad said. “I love seeing small town America because I know this is where the work of the American Legion gets done.”
After mingling with some Legion members, Reistad was escorted back to the vans, where Riders were waiting to escort him to his next destination. Georgia State Patrol was also in the procession, leading Riders, Reistad and his staff as they left Calhoun.
Watching the national commander leave the Legion building, Henderson said it was special to be able to host Reistad, even though he was only at the Calhoun post for about 30 minutes.
Reistad has served at every level of the American Legion, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Reistad spent his career in law enforcement before retiring and getting more involved in the American Legion.