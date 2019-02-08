Learning Labs honored for commitment to education

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented John Richardson, co-owner of Learning Labs Inc., with its Business Commitment to Education Award during the 59th Annual Meeting at Belmont Baptist Church last month.
The presentation was made by Brandi Hayes, the director of College and Career Programs at Calhoun High School and vice-chairwoman for the Chamber’s Education & Workforce Development Committee, which selects the recipient from a field of nominees.
During her remarks, Hayes praised Learning Labs for its contributions to the Chamber and school programs.
“As a family business and as individuals, Learning Labs is committed to providing products, service and after-sale support that is second to none. The support and assistance they provided throughout the building and outfitting of the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Lab, which is part of the Calhoun College and Career Academy, was invaluable,” she said.
“The company went above and beyond reasonable standards in helping Calhoun City Schools properly equip the STEM Lab, but they didn’t stop there,” Hayes continued. “They also provided technology resource specialists to train faculty members on the use of the machines and to troubleshoot problems. They worked hand in hand with the Calhoun City Schools technology department staff to make sure all necessary software programs were available.”
“David Richardson serves on the Advisory Committee for the Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education department, specifically serving the STEM area. Other staff members have also volunteered to donate equipment to help students involved in the Technical Student Association (TSA) begin preparing for the upcoming Robotics competitions. For all these reasons, we are pleased to award Learning Labs, Incorporated with the 2018 Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Business Commitment to Education Award,” she concluded.
“I was very honored to accept this award for Learning Labs, Inc. at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting,” said Richardson. “I am grateful to the Chamber, to Calhoun City Schools and all the other education partners that contribute to the future of Gordon County’s youth.”
Learning Labs is a family-owned and operated educational resource business with deep roots in the local business community. It was established in 1967 by the late Tom Richardson and currently is operated by his three sons: Mark, David, and John. Their mother, Martha Richardson, who helped her husband Tom form the company and worked with him for years, currently serves as chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Middle brother David serves as chief executive officer.
Since their founding, the business has focused on reinforcing academic skills through applied hands-on training to help make a fun and exciting place for students, as well as a place where learning is relevant to the real world and workplace. The company is a member of the American Association of Career and Technology Education Resellers, a group of independent educational dealer organizations which represents Career and Technology Education (CTE) manufacturer to over 90 percent of the United States’ secondary and post-secondary educational market.