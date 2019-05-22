Leadworthy students were acknowledged at Monday night’s Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education meeting, as well as the district’s retiring staff.
Students who participated in the experimental “Leadworthy” course were introduced to the board by instructor Lisa Drake. Drake, who obtained the board’s approval to lead the class, said this course was “preparing the future leaders of the United States.”
“If our nation needs anything right now, its decent leaders,” said Drake, explaining the foundation of the course. “What I’ve learned is that popularity does not make you a good leader, there are certain skills (these students) have learned.”
One of the students in the class, Cate Moman, said taking Drake’s class transformed her into a better leader.
“Before I knew it, I was shaking hands with Dr. Coombe, I was walking down the hallway having conversations with our assistant principal, Brock Holley,” Moman said. “I was stepping up and being a leader.”
Other students who participated in the course also spoke to the board during the meeting about how Drake’s class influenced them and “took them outside of their comfort zone.”
Several retiring staff members were also recognized at a reception during Monday’s meeting, with most of them having spent significant time within the school system. Acknowledged were five teachers retiring from the Calhoun Primary Elementary School Complex, two retiring from the Calhoun Middle and High School Campus, and two administrators retiring from the district’s central office.
Also during the meeting, the board approved to purchase a new data store and firewall system, which would cost a total of $60,100. These updates will replace the current systems and will allow the district to expand past their current limits of bandwidth.
A HVAC unit was approved for purchase for the Calhoun Primary and Elementary School Complex, with an amendment for the cost in the 2020 Budget. The new unit will be the first phase of the total HVAC replacement for the Complex, costing $236,845, and the total project for all phases will cost $751,137.
The board also approved to purchase furniture from Ernie Morris Enterprises for the new central office building on Wall Street, which will cost $203,253.08. Director of Facilities and Operations Tom Griffith said the construction on the building is nearing completion, with around 80 percent of the dry wall and 75 percent of external brick finished. Griffith estimates it will be done before the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.