Greater Community Bank's Donna McEntyre, COO and Calhoun City president, and Jamie Foster, marketing, visited Calhoun High School recently to provide financial literacy to the LeadWorthy Group. This program, led by Lisa Drake and Misty Lewis, prepares students for leadership roles in both the community and beyond.
McEntyre and Foster provided a presentation titled "ADULTING 101: Give Yourself Some Credit!" where the importance of both a credit score and credit report were discussed, as well as differentiation between wants and needs and how to prepare for the future beginning today. They also touched on the benefits of community banking.