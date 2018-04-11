Leadership group recognized in first meeting of the month

The Calhoun City Council met in a brief, regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday evening to share their individual reports and discuss an array of old and new business.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer kicked off the proceedings by recognizing the 2018 Class of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County, many of which were in attendance at the meeting and took turns introducing themselves to the crowd.
Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County was established by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce in 1988 to develop and enhance the leadership skills among current, emerging and potential leaders of Gordon County. As of 2017, there have been more than 725 graduates of the program.
Palmer also acknowledged that out of a field of nine very qualified applicants, Captain Tony Pyle was named the new Chief of Police for the Calhoun Police Department. The position was vacant due to the upcoming retirement of current Police Chief Garry Moss.
Members of the Council then each shared their individual monthly updates on the various departments, committees and boards they are responsible for reporting on.
In the public hearing and comments portion of the meeting, a vote on an ordinance to amend Appendix A- Zoning to add Article X-B- Small Wireless Facilities, “Small Cell” Structures or Equipment, and Distributed Antenna Systems for Extension of Mobile Communication and Data Service, was tabled in order for further discussion and potential changes to be made.
Additionally, the Council decided to table the vote on an ordinance to amend certain sections of Part II, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 2: Administration, Article IV- Departments for additional discussion and consideration.
The Council did unanimously pass three water management and treatment-oriented ordinances that amend Part II, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46: Environment, including adding Article VI-Post Development Stormwater Management for New Development and Redevelopment, adding Article VII-Stream Buffer Protection and adding Article VIII-Illicit Discharge and Illegal Connection.
The group also approved a request by the Telecommunications Department to submit a bid to purchase a 4X4 bucket truck using Telecom revenues. Out of three selections, the Council decided to go with the cost-efficient bid recommended made by the department, an O.G. Hughes and Sons, Inc. (Versalift) vehicle that will cost approximately $97,772.
Also approved by the Council was a request from the Finance Department for consideration of a change from the current P-card provider to Synovus, which will also provide the city with E-Payable Solutions. As the meeting drew to a close, they also approved a request from the Calhoun Police Department to purchase t-shirts for this year’s D.A.R.E graduating class of 335 students, with the funds coming from our State Asset Forfeiture Account #1.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018 at the downtown Depot on King Street.