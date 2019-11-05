The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Committee held an orientation meeting on Monday for the 26 new members of its 33rd Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County Class. The goal of the program is to develop and enhance leadership skills among current and emerging leaders of Gordon County.
“Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County is one of the chamber’s longest-standing programs,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We are very proud of the number of graduates the program has produced and even prouder of the involvement and engagement those graduates continue to demonstrate in our community.”
The committee is led by Chair Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, and Vice-Chair Betty Caylor, senior human resources specialist with Mohawk Industries. Other committee members include Judy Bailey, retired educator; Cheryl Johannsen, Randstad USA; Alvin Long, Thomas Funeral Home; Bud Owens, Floyd Emergency Medical Services; and Kay Sitton, North Georgia National Bank. The committee is supported by Nichol Linn, director of Finance and Administration with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The leadership program begins with the orientation launch event, followed by a weekend retreat in January. Ten sessions follow, each designed to expose the participants to one particular element of the community. It concludes with a graduation event at Calhoun High School STEM Lab in May.
The 2020 Class includes the following professionals, listed alphabetically: Chloe Babb, Meadowdale Baptist Church; Daniel Bell, Calhoun Times; John Cross, Nourison Industries; Gabrielle Defalco, Automation Personnel Services; Ashlee Gaston, North Georgia National Bank; Angie Gillman, Gordon County E-9-1-1; Will Harrison, Mannington Commercial; Greg Hasty, Gordon County; Carol Hatch, New Foundation Development Inc; Ryan Holden, Floyd Medical Center; Brock Holley, Calhoun City Schools; Jack Jenkins, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Bekah Kirby, United Way of Gordon County; Melissa Kirby, Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Candy Landress, First Bank of Calhoun; Jennifer Latour, United Way of Gordon County; Alice Mashburn, Gordon County Schools; Brandi Owczarz, Gordon Gazette; Steve Parris, Gordon County; Sara Pruitt, North GA Home Health; Ralph Ramos, George Chambers Resource Center; Kyle Ruff, Trinity Baptist Church; Eric Schweitzer, AdventHealth Gordon; Destiny Spears, Mohawk Industries; Sarah Stone, George Chambers Resource Center; and Scott Tidwell, Prayer Baptist Church.
Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, AT&T, Fox Systems, Greater Community Bank, Alvin Long, M&S Logistics, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia E.M.C., North Georgia National Bank, Northwest GA Regional Fair, NWGA Benefits, Randstad Staffing Service, Starr-Mathews Insurance, and Synovus.