The Gordon County Board of Education discussed the timeline of lawn care update and the potential of developing online learning programs during their work session on Friday morning.
In previous years, Trammell Lawn Care took care of the district’s properties and their rates haven’t raised in recent years, according to Mendy Goble, the district’s director of finance. And since their contract with Trammell expired in December, the company was in the process of renegotiating a new contract with the board.
Yet Trammell chose to almost triple their rates and the board rejected their updated bid at the October meeting. Since that decision, the board has been working with Goble, trying to reduce necessary costs of lawn care treatment – which could possibly include shorter mowing seasons, reducing mowing frequency, reducing bush hogging areas or decreasing frequency of tree/shrub trimming – and searching for affordable service providers.
On Friday, Goble explained to the board how various vendors had recently come to look at each school’s campus. Each vendor is developing a service proposal which is due on Jan. 29.
Once those are submitted, an anonymous committee made up of five district representatives – one from each of the two high schools, one from a middle school, one from an elementary school and one from the maintenance department – will score each proposal as a team, according to Goble.
While the committee members are remaining anonymous, Goble said they tried to gather a diverse group of staff members to participate with this scoring process.
The director also said the goal is for the committee to score those as soon as possible and bring their suggestions to the board during their February meeting, at which point the board can discuss and vote on the proposals.
Also on Friday, the board discussed the potential of having online learning days that could occur when snow days are called. While this idea is still in its first stages, it was brought up with the intention that this type of program could potentially replace snow days that have to be built into the district calendar.
The board will further discuss this idea during their retreats on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22. Director of Technology Bryan Nicholson is spearheading this potential program, and he will be talking to the board during their retreats later this month.