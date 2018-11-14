A revised proposal from Trammell Lawn Care was taken off the agenda at Monday’s Gordon County Board of Education meeting, following a motion by member Charlie Walraven for it to be re-bid passing by a 3-2 vote.
The action comes after board members rejected a lawn and athletic field maintenance proposal — totaling $527,410.99, on a 10-day service cycle — from the company at a called meeting Oct. 30. Then prior to Monday’s meeting, the proposal was split in two — one for lawn care, $252,487.50, and another for athletic field maintenance, $174,049, — for a total of $426,536.50.
Trammell Lawn Care currently takes care of all the school properties and the 17 athletic fields, charging $235,700. However, Finance Director Mendy Goble said this cost has not increased in eight years, with company officials understanding the hit the recession had on the school system.
There were multiple companies to receive the RFP, yet Trammell was the only one to return a bid, Goble said. The current contract runs out Dec. 31.
Before board members voted on removing the item off the agenda, Goble said she worried about receiving a fair bid as companies seeking to bid on the new request for proposal now have the information on previous bids. She said after the meeting the RFP would have to start from scratch as she works to get clarification on exactly what the board is seeking from a new RFP.
In explaining why he sought to have the proposal re-bid, Walraven said he wanted to see more local involvement.
Responding to Walraven, Goble said local companies either were not interested or did not know of it, but the RFP was posted to the school system’s website and sent out to multiple companies.
Board members also asked how much other school systems pay, with Goble explaining Dalton and Polk County school systems each pay over $300,000 for lawn and field maintenance.
Superintendent Susan Remillard added that Bartow County pays over $300,000 and only has five fields.
“We have 17,” she said.
In other action items, the board approved a renewal of a waste removal contract with Republic Services, for $4,179 a month, as well as a renewal of a pest control contract AllGood Pest Solutions for $1,700 monthly. The pest control contract comes with a $9,200 increase for the year.
Also during the meeting, parent Lane Bennett, who serves on the W.L. Swain Elementary Local School Governance Team, addressed the board regarding school safety. He expressed his frustration at the board not appearing to take action in making school safety a greater priority, while funding “nonessential projects,” such as athletic facility improvements.
“Yet I keep hearing from my board safety is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “Why do you say one thing and do another. Let’s put our needs before our wants.”
Bennett suggested the board put together a timeline for when the community can see projects targeting school safety expected to be completed.
“This board’s doing all that we can with the resources we have,” said Bobby Hall, the vice chairman of the board. Hall added that the board does wish to enclose the schools, responding to one of Bennett’s complaints, and an increased presence by law enforcement is in place due to changes over the last year driven by the board.
“If the citizens are more patient they’ll see changes,” Hall said after the meeting, adding that the board has asked Remillard to seek bids for enclosing Swain Elementary to determine if it could be completed with SPLOST funds at the end of this collection period or if other funding becomes available.
“School safety will be the concern of a generation,” he said, adding it is not going away and it is on the forefront of the board’s agenda.