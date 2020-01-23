Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.