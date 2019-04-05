After a 12-hour day on Tuesday, Georgia lawmakers concluded a legislative session that has caught the attention of the entire state. One bill passed by the General Assembly permitted medicinal marijuana production within state borders.
After much debate and several amendments, legislators approved House Bill 324 on Sine Die, ending the 2019 session of the Georgia General Assembly, and sending the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp. The House passed the bill 147-16, and the Senate approved it 34-20.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, has been in the works for about a year and would legalize the production, manufacturing and dispensing of low-level THC oil in the state, strictly for the purpose of aiding individuals with severe seizure disorders.
Kemp now has 40 days to decide to sign the bill or veto it, and according to Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, legislators estimate the governor will approve the legislation. In fact, Kemp was even involved in getting the House and the Senate to agree on a version of the bill at the end of the session.
“I think this helps people that nothing else helps,” said Jasperse, who voted yes on the bill after he was able to add language restricting the involvement of drug felons in the production process.
Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, first voted no on the bill in March prior to Crossover Day, but voted yes to HB 324 after amendments were made and Kemp had gotten involved in the negotiation process. Barton said this issue is a personal one for him, and he didn’t want to vote for a something that could eventually permit recreational marijuana in the state.
Yet, Barton said with new restrictions added, he felt more comfortable that medicinal cannabis would be permitted only for those who truly needed it.
“If you add up all the acreage and square footage, around 9 acres is all the cultivating that can be done in Georgia,” Barton said, reflecting on the new limit to space and amount of cannabis that can be produced per the proposed law’s wording.
Barton also said pharmacies and universities would now be involved in the process, monitoring the patient list, recipients of low-level THC oil and issuing dispensing licenses to other retail outlets.
In the original House-approved bill, five Class 1 license recipients were to be permitted “unlimited amounts of cannabis or hemp products” to produce THC oil; five Class 2 licensees were also to be permitted 20,000 square feet. Yet, in the new version, two Class 1 licensees will be limited to 100,000 square feet and four Class 2 license recipients will be allowed 50,000 square feet of cultivation space.
Local sheriffs’ take
During a March press conference, several Northwest Georgia sheriffs, including Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, agreed that the Georgia House is “rushing” to pass a bill that would allow for manufacturing of cannabis for production of low-level THC oil.
Another concern expressed by the sheriffs included the part of the bill that gives access to the GBI and Department of Public Health to monitor the manufacturing process, but excludes local law enforcement officers to regulate production and distributing.
Since then, sheriffs and local citizens have been in contact with legislators, and have worked to get the bill amended. Although the GBI will still be solely responsible for enforcement, Ralston said on Wednesday the proper amendments were made to satisfy the sheriffs’ requests. He added that the sheriffs’ first priority was always Georgia’s children and what was best for them.
“I guess they worked it out,” Ralston said. “Once it got through the Senate, they made the necessary changes and addressed our concerns. The sheriffs are neutral on the bill.”
Parents’ stories
From a parent’s perspective, the passing and Kemp’s support of the bill is a blessing.
Sheli Gilley, a Dalton resident, said cannabis oil is the only type of medication that significantly helps her daughter Zoe, who has Lennox Gastaut Syndrome and CDKL5. Zoe Gilley has struggled with comas and seizures since the day she was six weeks old.
A 2015 bill, also known as “Haleigh’s Hope,” made possession of low-level THC oil in Georgia under certain circumstances legal for those on the Low THC Oil Patient Registry. The registry includes those with cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, Mitochondrial disease, Parkinson’s disease and sickle cell disease.
Yet in spite of attempts by the passing of “Haleigh’s Hope” to help those with severe medical issues, not providing a way to access low THC oil in Georgia prevented those in need from getting proper medication. Patients on the registry could only buy the oil in other states where it was legal, but they couldn’t carry it across state lines legally.
HB 324 is the bill the Gilleys have been waiting for. Sheli Gilley has been trying to get the medicine Zoe needs, and this bill would be a great way to provide accessibility for Zoe and others like her. Sheli Gilley also said she thinks the law is already extremely strict.
Another parent, Evan Ross, of Floyd County, said the bill is a step in the right direction. Ross has a 5-year-old son with epilepsy and has seen how cannabis oil has reduced his son’s amount of seizures, as well as lessened other symptoms.
Yet Ross offers two separate perspectives. Since he ran for the Georgia Senate District 52 seat this fall against Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and managed his own campaign, researching obstacles Georgia faces, Ross has a history of in-depth engagement in the political arena. Legalizing medicinal marijuana was a central platforms for his 2018 campaign.
Though he lost to Hufstetler in November’s election, Ross said he still addresses HB 324 from two aspects: from that of a parent and that of a citizen.
As a parent, he’s glad it’s going to make it easier for his son to access the medicine he needs. Ross, like most parents, said he would do anything for his son, and HB 324 will help his entire family. Yet, as a citizen, he thinks the bill will only benefit large corporations.
“From a farmer’s perspective, from an economic perspective, it’s not going to be good,” Ross said after the bill was passed by the House. “It provides monopoly, only a small amount of rich people can do it in the whole state.”
Ross works for a small farm whose owners are interested in growing cannabis for low-level THC oil, but HB 324’s listed price of a obtaining a license for Class 1 is around $225,000, and that’s without the annual renewal and production fees (which are estimated to be in the millions).
Ross recognizes that HB 324 is better than nothing, though, commenting that by not having medicinal marijuana production legal, it hurts the poor the most. Even if a low-income family has a child or adult on the registry, before HB 324, there was no way to legally access cannabis oil without additional resources or financial support.
So while Ross sees the bill as problematic in some ways, he also said it’s a start, as it will begin the process of helping his son and others in the same situation.
“It’s not a good bill, but it will help people,” Ross said.