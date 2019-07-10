The Calhoun Police Department in conjunction with the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will join four neighboring states in the annual week-long speed enforcement operation called Operation Southern Shield
Officials say law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are hammering down on their gas pedal during the third annual speed enforcement operation.
After the last two years’ highly successful operation that drew national attention, Georgia will join neighboring states in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina in pulling over drivers who are breaking the law by traveling above the legal speed limit on interstates, major highways and local roads from Sunday, July 14, through Sunday, July 21.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle encourages motorists to drive safely and slow down.
“Our main focus this week is reducing crashes and providing a safer transportation experience for motorists traveling in our city and throughout Georgia,” Pyle said.
According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of traffic deaths reported in the state during last year’s Southern Shield was 35 percent lower than the past several years during the weeks of July.
“If you are pulled over next week, don’t ask for a warning because this is it; the speed limit on every road in this city and state is set to protect everyone who is traveling on them,” said Pyle.