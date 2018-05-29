The Calhoun City Council shared their monthly reports, approved a variety of agenda items and continued budget discussions during a pair of May meetings.
On Monday, May 14, the Council opened the proceedings by relaying their individual comments and updated information on the various department they are responsible for reporting on.
The meeting then shifted to the public hearing portion, with the first public hearing listed involving the 2018 City of Calhoun zoning map. With no further comments being made, the Council approved the zoning map as it was presented.
The next item up for discussion was the first public hearing of the June 30, 2019 Annual Operating Budget and Capital Plan. After Mayor Jimmy Palmer opened the floor for comments, City Administrator Eddie Peterson shared that the Council would need to decide between a 2 percent to 2.5 percent pay increase or 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent retirement percentage increase for city employees due to the fact that neither a salary increase or increase to retirement are included in the current budget.
Peterson also suggested that since the millage rate has not been increased for many years, there should be a tax increase of half a mil. He added that the he would like to see contingencies increased to $200,000, and decrease the utility transfer to general fund by half a percent. Additionally, he said there will be no health insurance increase this year, no new employees have been requested and HB 489 Service Delivery Strategy negotiations are ongoing.
With Peterson acknowledging that they would further communicate with the Council about those inclusions throughout the week and no further comments made on the matter, Palmer closed the public hearing. The second public hearing on the topic is slated for June 11.
After the Council approved an alcohol manager request by Aldi and a parade route request for the Gordon Central Homecoming Parade, Peterson took the floor again for the submission of fiscal year 2018 third quarter budget amendments and financial statements. After his review, he concluded that the numbers are where they should be, with revenues at 75 percent and expenditures at 72 percent.
It was also pointed out that court revenues were up 10 percent and LOST and SPLOST revenues were both higher than originally projected, with court expenditures rising due to the Walker case. He specified that any amendments made were due to the Walker case expenditures, excess fire truck repairs, new police building design specifications and plans and unbudgeted expenditures for design guidelines. Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery tacked on that utilities remain in good standing. The Council voted to approve the third quarter budget amendments.
As the meeting wrapped up, Peterson informed the Council in his work report that the new police department speed trailer had been purchased and is in the process of being set-up.
Due to Memorial Day, the Council opted to move up the second monthly meeting to Monday, May 21.
Among items approved by the Council during the meeting included a road block request by Echota Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School, parade route request for the Annual Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Parade, a parade route request for the Calhoun Christmas Parade, a motion to adopt the March 2018 Design Guidelines and Standards, Primary Connectors/Corridors and Gateways, and the use of SPLOST funds to lease a 2019 Elgin Crosswind Sweeper for the public works department.
Additionally, Palmer and Mayor Pro Tem George Crowley were also appointed as the City of Calhoun’s voting delegates on the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia’s Election Committee. Palmer also read a proclamation declaring May 25 as National Poppy Day in Calhoun and recognized the importance of honoring those that have worn our nation’s uniform. The motion was approved.
After the meeting was adjourned, the Council transitioned to a budget work session as they continue to make adjustments and changes before the budget is proposed and finalized. Many members of the fire and police department were present to express concerns over salary and retirement. Palmer has noted that the process is still very fluid, and he and the Council plan on meeting with the department heads to utilize their insight in crafting the budget moving forward.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council is scheduled for June 11 at 7 p.m.