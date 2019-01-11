A storage building on Calhoun Precast Shop property was destroyed in a late Thursday night fire. In addition to the building, a vehicle parked outside and inventory stored nearby were also destroyed in the blaze.
According to Gordon County Fire & Rescue reports:
Gordon County firefighters responded to the reported structure fire at 215 Wrights Hollow Road shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, arriving at 11:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found the building fully involved, along with a power line down around the building.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and get it under control by 11:41 p.m. There was a “strong smell of strong solvents,” which were kept inside the structure, coming from the burning building, the report stated. A cause of the blaze was not determined.
Troy Landress, a son of business owner Roy Landress, had been staying in the building. However, he was not inside when the fire started.
Roy Landress said he did not have insurance on the building, which was valued at $30,000, so a fire investigator was not called to the scene. In addition to the value of the building, the vehicle and inventory destroyed were valued at $20,000 to $30,000.
The storage building had been on the Wrights Hollow Road property since 1971, Roy Landress said. Along with his sons, he was working Friday to clear the remnants of the burnt-out building to clear out the driveway for the business.
Greg Landress, a son of Roy Landress, said the vehicle destroyed was his brother’s, but had not been running. There was a truck parked behind the building that just avoided being destroyed, but the heat from the fire welded the doors shut, busted the windshield and melted plastic materials on it.
"Thank goodness," Greg Landress said of the fire not spreading to other buildings on the property.
Neighbor Randy Sauder was the person who called 911 to report the blaze, he said.
“Being a wood structure it burned hot and quickly,” he wrote in an email.
At one point before firefighters arrived, Sauder said the flames easily reached 100 feet into the sky. He was concerned about the flames reaching nearby trees which were only about 20 feet from his property and the power lines on the property stretched to his garage.
“I was just preparing to go start my backhoe as a defensive measure when the fire department arrived,” he said.
Sauder said it was fortunate that the wind had died down.
“Had that wind still been blowing this would no doubt have been a much larger fire with much more property damage,” he said, adding that the trees that caught fire were less than 20 feet from a recently-completed shop.