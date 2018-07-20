Last day to early vote today; General Primary Runoff to be held Tuesday

Early voting has been steady the past two weeks in Gordon County for the General Primary Runoff Election, for both the Democratic and Republican parties. According to Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Chairperson Shea Hicks, nearly 700 voters have cast their ballot during the early voting period.
“We have had an increase in the voters casting their ballot early for the runoff election,” said Hicks.
At press time, there was still one day of early voting left on Friday, July 20, which can be done by visiting the Gordon County Board of Elections Office, located in the Gordon County Government Plaza at 215 North Wall Street in downtown Calhoun. Early voting takes place on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For those who wish to vote on Election Day for the General Primary Runoff on Tuesday, July 24, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A list of voting precincts can be found on gordoncounty.org/ departments/board-of-elections/voting-precincts
No local races are involved in the runoff this time, but state races involved in the runoff include:
Republican Governor:
L.S. “Casey” Cagle
Brian Kemp
Republican Lieutenant Governor:
Geoff Duncan
David Shafer
Republican Secretary of State:
David Belle Isle
Brad Raffensperger
Democratic State School Superintendent:
Sid Chapman
Otha E. Thornton, Jr.
According to Hicks, those citizens eligible to vote in the runoff are:
-If you did not cast a ballot in the General Primary Election in May, are still eligible to vote in the Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Republican ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a Republican Ballot for the General Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Democratic Ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a Democratic Ballot for the General Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Nonpartisan Ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a ballot in either the Republican Party Primary Runoff or the Democratic Party Primary Runoff.
For more information on the General Primary Runoff Election, visit My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov