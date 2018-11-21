Calhoun police investigating alarms being triggered at Cricket Wireless at 239 West Belmont Drive early Tuesday morning found two large holes at the back of the business as well as another next to it. However, it did not appear as if anything was taken from either one.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
An alarm at Cricket Wireless was triggered just after 4:30 a.m. An officer found the two large holes at the back of Cricket Wireless and Style Me Up Salon, with pieces of drywall and cinder block outlining the holes. There were drywall pieces in the parking lot that led up to wet spots on the concrete where it appeared a vehicle had been parked.
Employees of both businesses walked through the buildings but did not find anything to be missing.
The case was handed over to a detective to investigate further.