While checking his trail cameras on his property on the Oostanaula River recently, a local hunter came across a massive buck, one which he thought could possibly have a state record future.
Jeff Howard, an avid hunter, shared a screenshot of the buck captured on one of his trail cameras on his property. The buck appears to have 28 points with quite an antler spread. He thought perhaps the buck could be a state record.
So the Calhoun Times reached out to Charlie Killmaster, a deer biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, to find out more.
There is a specific set of criteria used in measuring bucks for state records, Killmaster said, and it’s not just determined by the number of points. He said certified measurers — someone from one of the DNR regional offices — look at the height and width of the rack, the lengths of the main beams, the length of the points, the spread of antlers between the main beams and the circumference of the main beams in multiple spots.
But to make these measurements to determine whether it’s a state record, the buck has to be in hand, Killmaster said. And with the buck on Howard’s property still out there, a chance at a state record being had in Gordon County is not coming yet.
The current state record for a whitetail buck is held by Billy Joe Padgett, who killed a 38-point buck on Thanksgiving morning 1998 in Telfair County. The buck scored 248 and 4/8 Boone & Crockett points.
Killmaster said Padgett’s record is far ahead of every other submission that its chance of being broken is not likely. He said the closest Boone & Crockett point totals to Padgett’s are between 220 and 230. And there have only been 18 deer entered with a score of over 200.
Those interested in seeing the top 20 deer records in the state can visit the DNR website to view the Georgia Deer Registry — georgiawildlife.com/georgia-deer-registry.