Lake Winnepesaukah Park to hold hiring event

The Georgia Department of Labor will assist Lake Winnepesaukah amusement park find workers for the 2018 season.
The recruitment event is set for April 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the park, located at 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville.
Park management hopes to fill 250 positions by May 3, when the park opens for the 2018 season. They need to hire seasonal, full-time and part-time positions in rides, food services, games and life guards. The park will be in operation through the end of October.
Ideal candidates would be available for work up to six days per week, including weekends.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with us on social media.