After two weather delays and two separate postponements, the first meeting of 2019 between the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix and the Calhoun Lady Jackets has ended. On Monday, Sonoraville walked off in the eighth inning, 3-2, at Sonoraville High School.
“When us two get together, you never know how long it’s going to go,” Lady Phoenix head coach Chad Hayes said. “Our mindset was just come in loose and whatever happens, happens. It’s not a region game, so there’s no pressure as far as that goes. Just a great win over a rival.”
After a leadoff double from Sonoraville’s Karley Thomas, Sandra Beth Pritchett moved Thomas over to third with a sacrifice bunt. Taylor Long then hit a ground ball to shortstop, but the throw went to first base, and despite recording the out, the winning run scored with there being only one out prior to the at-bat.
Monday’s bout only ran about 15 minutes, due to action beginning in the top of the eighth inning after a 2-2 tie after seven frames.
The game was scheduled for and mostly played on Aug. 14, but with a 2-2 draw after seven innings and thunderstorms with lightning nearby, the contest was postponed due to inclement weather.
On Monday, Calhoun could not muster any offense in the top half of the eighth, setting the stage for Sonoraville’s walk off.
Scary incident
During warmups, a softball struck Lady Jackets assistant coach Staci Miller Banks in the chest area. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital.
“My whole team was affected by it,” Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. “I think we weren’t focused on the game (after that).”
Banks later posted on Facebook that there are no broken bones, but she will have a bruise for the time being and is healing.
In the post, Banks also thanked the outpouring of support from both the Calhoun and Sonoraville communities. A rivalry may run deep, but when a tight-knit community comes together, it becomes more than just a rivalry. It’s a family.
“Our thoughts are with them (regarding) what happened before the game, so we hope Coach Banks is OK,” Hayes said. “She’ll be in our thoughts and prayers tonight.”
After the inclement weather rolled in on Aug. 14, the matchup was then moved to Monday, Aug. 19, with the Lady Jackets (as the road team) up to bat in the top of the eighth inning. However, Mother Nature got the upper hand as storms swept through Gordon County that afternoon, forcing another postponement to Aug. 26.
Up next
The Calhoun Lady Jackets return to action on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a home region battle against North Murray. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix faced Ringgold in a region game on Tuesday at Sonoraville High School. After Tuesday night's contest, the Lady Phoenix travel to Murray County High School on Thursday. First pitch from Chatsworth is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.