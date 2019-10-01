The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix opened up region tournament play with a 6-0 win over the Haralson County Lady Rebels at the Calhoun Recreation Fields on Saturday.
"Great day all around," Lady Phoenix head coach Chad Hayes said. "Pitching was great, defense was great. Got the bats going a little bit. (It's) always big to get the first win in the region tournament."
Sonoraville sophomore pitcher Taylor Long dazzled on the mound, tossing all seven innings, giving up just two hits, three walks and striking out six batters.
"She went out there and she got ahead of batters," Hayes said. "That's the main thing with her is getting ahead in the count. She did a fantastic job like she always does, so proud of her effort."
Senior Shayna Dutton had a huge offensive afternoon. Dutton hit a bases-clearing double to left field in the bottom of the third, then followed it up with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dutton would go 3-4 at the plate, collecting four of the Lady Phoenix's six RBIs.
"It's big, especially when you've got a pitcher throwing the way Taylor does to give her some run support late," Hayes said. "Take a little pressure off her. She can relax and go out there and just throw."
After a two-out walk to senior Karley Thomas, fellow senior Haley Williams laced a ball into left field for a double, plating Thomas. Pritchett followed up the RBI double with an RBI single to right field, giving Sonoraville its final run of the day.
"We sat on our pitches which is what we've been preaching," Hayes said. "We've been swinging at balls that weren't necessarily our pitches the last few games, but I felt like today we made adjustments and we hit really well."
Sonoraville and Haralson County already met once earlier in the season. On Sept. 5, the Lady Phoenix captured a 6-2 win at Sonoraville High School.
Hayes said the team had some takeaways from their game three weeks earlier.
"We knew they were aggressive at the plate, but the main thing was we felt like their pitching was hittable," Hayes said. "We made adjustments ... but it was more of us hitting the ball really well, hitting the ball hard."
Hayes said one aspect of the game the Lady Phoenix need to improve upon is bunting and getting the ball down in fair territory.
"We may get a situation where we're in a close game and that may be a difference," Hayes said. "We've got to clean that up."