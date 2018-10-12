Lady Phoenix cap off Senior Night, regular season with two huge wins

The Sonoraville volleyball team commemorated its Senior Night with a dominant victory. The Lady Phoenix opened against AAAA Ridgeland (20-18) and came away with a resounding 25-12, 25-18 victory. Following a ceremony honoring the six SHS seniors, the Phoenix coasted to a second win over fellow AAA squad Murray County (9-22) with scores of 25-10 and 25-12. Those honored included Anissa Hales, Skylar Huskins, Hannah Wehunt, Kinsey Wilson, Annelies Carr and Bree Steely.
On the stat sheet across the two matches, Hales had 18 digs, three assists, two aces and a kill. Huskins had four digs, three kills, three aces, and two assists. Wehunt had 12 digs, five aces, three assists, and two kills. Wilson had five kills, four digs, two aces, and an assist. Carr had two kills and an assist. Lauren DeFoor had two kills. Steely had 17 assists, 14 digs, 12 kills, four aces, and a block. Raleigh Hooper had 10 assists, four kills, an ace, and a block. Abby Chambers had six kills, an ace, and a block. Alexis Lincoln had five kills, and Amber Sparkman added a kill.
“It was a great evening of celebration for our seniors,” said Sonoravilel head coach Trace Vaughn. “This has been an amazing group of players, and it’s been a joy and a privilege to coach them.”
“We celebrated tonight, but we certainly aren’t finished yet. It will be fun to see how we finish this week with the area tournament and on into state. We had everyone back tonight for the first time in a while, and I think this team can make a really deep run, if we can keep this momentum.”
The No. 6-ranked Lady Phoenix (26-14, 5-1 in Area 5-AAA) are slated host the Area 5-AAA tournament at the Sonoraville Recreation Department this Saturday, entering as a second seed and opening against Adairsville at 10 a.m.