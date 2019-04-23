On Tuesday, the Calhoun Lady Jackets defeated the North Hall Lady Trojans by the score of 2-0.
Calhoun started slow out of the gates, but responded in the second half. Calhoun finally found the scoreboard with 19:18 remaining in the second half, as Laurel Putnam crossed the ball toward the front of the net. The ball proceeded to ricochet off the left post, then off of Halle Rhodes' hip and into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Just over six minutes later, the Jackets found the back of the cage again as Hannah Dimeler scored on a strike from the middle of the box. Calhoun held on for the 2-0 shutout victory, its fourth straight dating back to April 9.
The Lady Jackets advance to the second round and will face the Lovett Lions on Wednesday, May 1. The Lovett Lions, the second seed from Region 5, defeated Morgan County by the score of 8-0. A time for the May 1 second-round playoff match has yet to be determined.