The Calhoun Lady Jackets are on to the second round of the 2019 GHSA 3-AAA Softball State Playoffs as they knocked off the Jackson County Lady Panthers 12-8 in a win-or-go-home game three at Calhoun High School on Thursday, Oct. 10.
"The girls came to play tonight," Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. "They knew do or die. We're not through yet. We're just now getting everything together. We're just now gelling as a team."
After Calhoun took game one 5-2, Jackson County countered with a 12-10 victory in game two Wednesday, forcing the decisive game three.
The Lady Jacket offense brought the bats out on Thursday night and went to work early, as sophomore Molly Banks sent an 0-2 pitch beyond the center field wall for a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.
Sophomore Kayleigh Warren followed up Banks' HR with one of her own, smashing a two-run blast to center field in the bottom of the second, almost to the exact same spot the Banks home run landed. Calhoun would tack on one more run before the end of the inning to make it 6-0 Lady Jackets.
"(Kayleigh) Warren did a great job," Smith said. "I knew she had it in her, but I thought I'm giving her an opportunity tonight and she came through for me. I'm proud of her."
Junior catcher Lyndi Rae Davis' RBI single in the bottom of the fifth turned out to be the game-winning run, as senior Erin Barnes crossed home plate.
Calhoun put the contest out of reach in the bottom of the sixth inning, as sophomore Espey Reyes recorded an RBI groundout and fellow sophomores Emma Rodgers and Kayleigh Warren picked up back-to-back RBI singles to stretch Calhoun's lead to 12-5.
The Lady Jackets collected 17 hits on the evening, as everyone in Coach Smith's starting lineup recorded at least one hit.
"We've been waiting on that all season," Smith said. "That's the first time that's happened this season, so offensively we did great and our defense did well."
The Lady Panthers did not go quietly into the night, as two one-out singles and a no-doubt three-run homer from Sara Beth Allen to close the gap to 12-8. A flyout to right field, a single and a walk later saw Jordan Price have a chance to bring the contest within one run.
However, Calhoun starting pitcher Maggie McBrayer, who pitched all seven innings in the effort, secured the game-ending strike out, sending the Lady Jackets on to the Sweet 16.
"This is the time of the year you want them to all come together," Smith said. "We've struggled (at) different times this year and it seems like they're ready to play ball now. Their attitude is just different."
McBrayer pitched out of several critical situations, including a one-out bases-loaded predicament in the fourth inning, which resulted in zero Jackson County runs.
"She came to play today," Smith said of the junior's effort. "She just did a great job. She got us out of several situations where we had runners on, and a couple of times, they had runners on with no outs and she pitched us out of it."
Smith said the biggest difference between games two and three was the first inning.
"(Jackson County) scored eight runs first inning," Smith said. "A walk, they got several hits, we made several errors, and once you get down by a margin like that, it's just hard to make a comeback. Even though we didn't give up, we fought hard and made a comeback, it's hard to beat a team like that because they never gave up either."
Thursday marked the Lady Jackets final game at Calhoun High School for the 2019 season, and Smith said the biggest feeling she has of moving forward is relief.
"I'm happy with girls performance tonight because all season, they haven't been consistent and I felt like tonight, they had it all together," Smith said. "They really showed me they wanted it tonight."
Up Next
The Calhoun Lady Jackets prepare for the second round of the state playoffs as they will travel to Rutland High School in Macon to face the Hurricanes in a best-of-three series. The winner of the series will be the Position E representative at the GHSA Softball State Tournament in Columbus from Oct. 24-26.
"We're really looking at Rutland," Smith said. "You've got to take it one thing at a time. We're going to get all the info we can on them and start preparing to take them on next week."
The tournament itself will feature eight teams (Positions A-H) battling for the 2019 3-AAA state title.