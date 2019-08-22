The Calhoun Lady Jackets suffered their first loss of 2019 at the hands of the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins, 3-2, on Tuesday at Calhoun High School.
"I just don't think their mind was in the game today," Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. "You've got to be focused and be mentally ready. That's what this game's about is being mentally ready and making routine plays and getting your bunts down and swinging at good pitches."
The Lady Jackets built a 2-0 lead thanks to sophomore Molly Banks’ RBIs in the first and third innings. Banks hit an two-out RBI double to score junior Lyndi Rae Davis, then came through a second time with two outs, plating senior Carlie Henderson with an RBI single.
Junior pitcher Maggie McBrayer pitched a complete game, but ran into trouble in the latter stages of the game. McBrayer, though, stood tall on several occasions, working out of bases-loaded jams.
“She is pitching her heart out," Smith said. "Offensively, we've got to score some runs for her as well.”
In the effort, McBrayer recorded nine strikeouts, but also issued five walks and hit three batters.
“She hit more (batters) and walked more than she ever has,” Smith said. “Yes, she did stay in there all nine innings and my hat's off to her for that 'cause we played all weekend.”
Calhoun, however, struggled with runners in scoring position, especially in the later innings.
The biggest difference in the game was a bases-loaded zero-outs situation in the bottom of the eighth inning. A Calhoun double play and a fly out to left field set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
"When you have bases loaded (and) no outs, you're supposed to score," Smith said. "I really knew that was it, when we had the bases loaded, not out and my fastest runner on the team is on third (base). That should have been it, but it didn't happen. Things don't always happen the way you think they should."
Northwest Whitfield broke the deadlock in the next inning with a solo home run to left field.
The Lady Jackets went down in order in the bottom of the ninth. NW Whitfield remains undefeated on the 2019 season.
"They're going to have to shake it off, bury this one and throw away the hatchet," Smith said. "This one's over. There's nothing you can do about it. Thank goodness this wasn't a region game, but I hope they learned something about themselves and about the team today."
Smith said some adjustments will be coming.
"There's going to be some defensive changes," Smith said. "Therefore, we'll see some other people batting. I believe in giving everybody an opportunity and it doesn't matter to me who's out there playing. I just want someone that's out there that's going to hustle, think about what they're doing and just take care of business."
After a regional bout at Coahulla Creek High School, the Lady Jackets head to the 9th annual Buccaneer Bash Invitational Tournament, from Aug. 23-24.