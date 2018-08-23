Kroger Ship launches in Atlanta Division

New ship-to-customer e-commerce platform delivers on Restock Kroger commitment to redefine the customer experience
ATLANTA — Kroger Ship, a new direct-to-customer e-commerce platform, is launching in its Atlanta Division.
“Kroger continues to place the customer at the center of everything we do,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We are accelerating our digital and e-commerce offerings to provide our customers what they want and when they want it. Kroger Ship is one more way we are redefining the customer experience by providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. With the addition of Kroger Ship, our customers can shop with us at our stores, pick up groceries curbside, and now receive delivery throughout the Atlanta Division.”
Kroger Ship launched in August 2018 in Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville, and is now available in the Atlanta Division. Customers can shop from a curated selection of 4,500 Our Brands products, which are not available anywhere else online, and more than 50,000 center-aisle groceries and household essentials that matter the most, influenced by 84.51° data and insights. New and exciting food and products will continue to be added to the e-commerce platform.
The service offers competitive e-commerce pricing and fast and free doorstep delivery by a package carrier on orders over $35, otherwise shipping is $4.99 per order. Ship customers will experience exclusive money-saving opportunities, including promo codes and pricing deals along with the convenience of a set-and-save subscription model. Customers will receive free shipping—no minimum purchase required—and 15 percent off their first order with a one-time-use promo code.
“Kroger Ship brings together the best of our digital, technology, logistics, 84.51°, merchandising, and Our Brands teams to deliver our customers convenient and curated food inspiration,” says Turner. “Kroger’s e-commerce platform expands our offering beyond the physical store to include even more products. Along with staples and customer favorites, Kroger Ship will carry bulk and additional sizes, and focus on Our Brands, local and international food and flavors, specialty items, and health and wellness products – making it easier than ever before to be your family’s hero at mealtime, or anytime.”