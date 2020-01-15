Kristi Langham, school nurse at Red Bud Middle School, has been named the GCS 2nd Mile Award winner for the month of December. Langham was nominated by a number of her coworkers at Red Bud Middle School, including her principal, Amy Stewart.
"Nurse Kristi wholeheartedly serves more than 900 students at RBMS. She is diligent in her effort to keep students healthy while maximizing their school attendance,” said Stewart. In concluding her nomination, Stewart added, "While her competence is unquestionable, it is the consistent nurturing and kindness exhibited that make Kristi truly special.”
Langham was surprised with the award at Red Bud Middle School by Gordon County Schools' Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, as students and staff members lined the hallway with congratulatory cheers. She was also honored by the Board of Education at their monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.