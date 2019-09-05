Calhoun fried chicken fans flocked to Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Thursday to celebrate the popular chain opening its latest storefront restaurant with a ribbon cutting. The new business, located at 901 North Wall Street, Unit 2, next to Calhoun Food and Tobacco, is operated by Jay Patel.
Patel, who promised great food and great service, is just 25-years-old. This, according to President and Chief Executive Officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Kathy Johnson, makes him one of the youngest members of the Chamber.
“We’re proud to welcome one of our youngest entrepreneurs into the Chamber,” she said. “He has a real entrepreneur's spirit, and we are very happy to have him.”
Originally from south Georgia, Patel told the crowd at Thursday’s ribbon cutting that while Krispy Krunchy Chicken is planning more expansions into this area in the future, he opened this particular restaurant to get out on his own and do something great for the community.
“I graduated from college and, honestly, I was a devious. I was a little rascal for a while. But, I’m 25 now and opening this restaurant is me going out on my own,” he said. “I want to give back to this community because it has always given back to me and shown me so much support.”
The menu at the new restaurant, one of more than 2,000 Krispy Krunchy Chicken storefronts across the nation, is Louisiana-style and features favorites like Cajun tenders, buffalo wings, a crispy breaded pork called Boudin Bites, jambalaya, red beans and rice, Cajun-style fish, Krispy shrimp, sweet biscuits, and more.
“If you ever come in and there’s any issue with the food, let me know,” Patel said. “I will get it straightened out for you.”
Krispy Krunchy Chicken of Calhoun is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open the rest of the week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.