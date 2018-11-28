It has housed several businesses and even more residents. It has been torn from its original foundation and plunked down in a new spot. Yet, not unlike the pop star Madonna, the old Victorian house on King Street has gracefully endured reinvention many times over.
Today, it serves as the base for the King Street Market, a pre-prepared food service business its current owner, Denise Stripling, runs out of its commercial kitchen. She purchased the home in March of 2008 and used it to house several businesses in the decade that followed.
“It was a catering kitchen, it was a prix fixe restaurant, an office to meet clients in,” she says.
Her original plans to renovate the house sat on the back burner because of unexpected expenses at the beginning of the project.
“There were revisions that I had (wanted) from the very beginning that, because of that commercial kitchen, just … I kind of had to put a few things on hold that I wanted to do,” she says. “And of course, with a house like this, you're always going to be doing repairs … there came a day when we said, ‘The house needs a facelift, big time.’”
The renovation began in late 2017, and it included stripping the house’s peeling yellow paint and replacing it with a more muted cream.
“I wanted that yellow gone” Stripling says.
She was able to use the city’s Revolving Loan Program, the local distribution vehicle for state Community Development Block Grant money.
“They're very gracious,” she says of the city. “That's how I was able to do all of this.”
The loan funds allowed for rebuilding the front porch and repairs for the small porch upstairs that Stripling refers to as the “martini porch” because “after work, you go up and have a martini.” The house got that new coat of exterior paint, and Stripling added a room to the back that will serve as a pantry.
The paper trail
Stripling actually possesses two deeds for the house: one goes with the structure and is dated 1958. The other, dated 1965, goes with the land it currently sits on, which is not its original location.
It began its life at the corner of the railroad right of way and Line Street with an original address of 306 Line St. Its official year of origin is up in the air, but Gordon County Historical Society President Jim Lay thinks it went up in the 1880s.
The structure deed says Anna B. Lewis Blackwell sold the home to H. Grady Bagley in 1958. The land deed lists Bagley as the purchaser and the heirs of V.H. Shugart as the sellers.
“It seems that a Mr. Roach built the house,” Stripling says. “I’ve always called it the Shugart-Bagley House, but Shugart was just the person who owned this property. It was the Blackwell home place, so it should be the Blackwell-Bagley House.”
The house moved in 1966 when its original lot became the site of Calhoun's first real grocery store.
“Around that time, someone thought we needed our first supermarket,” Stripling says. “Progress came to Calhoun.”
One might say that Stripling’s history with the house began at that time, unbeknownst to her
“Strangely enough, my dad actually worked at that colonial store, and I remember coming there because he worked there.” she says.
Bagley refused to leave his house in order to allow the supermarket to move into the lot, but he did agree to move the home, Stripling says. Negotiations took some time to solidify.
“This went on for a while — that's the story that I was told,” she says. “He kept saying, ‘I'm not leaving my house,’ and they said, ‘Well, what if we moved your house?’”
The upgrades
The house had undergone some dubious upgrades over the years, including wood paneling throughout, which Stripling thinks went in shortly after it reached its current location. The move broke the plaster walls, necessitating new coverings.
“So, they paneled the whole house,” she says. “He (Bagley) probably thought he hit it big!”
The porch, which is larger than a house of this vintage would typically possess, was also added after the initial construction, Stripling says.
“And they built on a great big front porch, I guess so he could watch the train. I don't know,” she says. “The porch, originally, I don't think was this large. I've had people look at it and say, ‘No, this house didn't have a porch this large.’”
The iterations
The home, which Stripling characterizes as a Victorian farmhouse, owing to the fact that its trimmings aren’t as ornate as a typical Victorian, has seen service as a boarding house and a frame shop in the past. Some inhabitants, she says, must have lived only in portions of it, owing to the fact that there is a tiny kitchen upstairs.
Pam Edwards, of Calhoun, owned ran the frame shop there for nearly a decade.
“I was in the King Street house for about nine years, moving my frame shop there in September of ‘88,” she says.
She remembers “living upstairs and just loving the grace of the old place. Every coat of paint I applied was like the decoration of an amazing cake, bringing life back to the elegant old moulding. Some old places seem to exude peace without a person knowing a thing of their past. That house had peace.”
Like Stripley, who eyed the house for years before jumping at the chance to buy it, Edwards experienced a strong draw to it.
“When I was in high school in the late ’70s, we would pass the place on our way home from school, and it would make my mother shudder when I would comment how much I would like to live there,” she says. “Different generations. I saw a thing of great beauty, and she saw a place where she could never win a cleaning war!”
Edwards rented from the Bagley sisters, Maxine Walker and Bettye Rome, who were living in Florida at the time. Edwards’ daughter was born in December of 1994, and the family left the King Street house in 1996 for a brick ranch.
And then there are the many iterations the home has seen under Stripling’s ownership. She decided to launch into the food service business after she purchased it in 2008.
“I, who had never even worked at a restaurant, put in a commercial kitchen, had no clue what that was going to cost me,” shes says. “Catering is what we started off with, and then, just to have work during the week, we decided to do a prix fixe restaurant, and we could seat 50.”
The restaurant featured a menu with just a few choices.
“We were controlling food costs,” she says. “You had to call ahead to make reservations, which was a problem here, because people don't think about it till the night of. But we did develop a following. They liked it because they could bring their own adult beverage and we would pour for them.”
“It was fun. We met amazing people that we would never have met. People would come here from out of town. Then their children started to get married, and that's how we got into weddings. It just went from there.”
The character
This is not Stripling’s first foray into the restoration process. In 1982, she purchased and restored a turn-of-the-century home on Chestnut Street in Adairsville, her hometown.
“It was so large that my children never rode their bicycles or tricycles outside,” she says. “It had that huge center hallway, and they had a track.”
Like Edwards, she felt the need to shift to something more modern in the name of family life. She moved her family from that house with the birth of her third child.
“We had to just decide to go live in a normal house for a change,” she says.
They moved into a home in Boulevard Heights in Calhoun, which she describes as “very contemporary.” Yet the charm of an old house was indelibly burned on her heart, and Stripling enjoyed her time in the King Street home.
“I had my contemporary house, and then I had this to come to work in,” she says. “There are a few inconveniences as to layout and things like that, but you can usually — especially if you have a good contractor — work around those things.”
Part of the house’s draw, she asserts, is that people simply aren’t building structures like this anymore.
“The character — you can't buy this anymore — there's nowhere you can go,” she says.