King of Kings Lutheran Church will hold its first-ever Fall Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its new worship facility, located at 45 Appalachian Circle, just off of Route 515 South in Jasper. Tickets for the festival, which will cater to families with children of all ages, will be 25 cents each.
Church Elder Barry Hixon said the festival will feature Bible-themed games, food and prizes. Some of the games, he said, include a “David and Goliath” water balloon toss, a “Jacob’s Ladder to Heaven” football-ladder toss, and “Noah’s Rainy Day of Golf,” a putt-putt style golf tournament. There will also be a cactus ring toss, a “Wall of Jericho” wall knock-down, a treasure hunt, a bean bag toss, and fair-style ‘fishing’ for prizes. Food will also be available for purchase.
The Fall Family Festival marks the first celebration of its kind to be held at the King of Kings’ new facility. They moved into the new location in May of this year after nearly a decade of service in Woodstock as a mission church of Timothy Lutheran Church. Hixon said the congregation decided to make the move to new Jasper location in April 2017 “after much prayer and hard work.”
“The church’s new facility then opened for its first worship service on May 12 of this year. One week later the facility was formally dedicated for worship as a Lutheran Church of the Missouri Synod,” Hixon said.
Although the building is new, Hixon said King of Kings has spent nine years of its existence establishing a presence in the surrounding communities, including Calhoun and Gordon County.
“The congregation works regularly with the North Georgia Pregnancy Center as well as Operation Christmas Child,” he said. “The church also takes part in the Lutheran Early Response Team, a program in which trained members are ready to provide relief to neighbors in Georgia and Florida in the event of natural disasters.”
Al and Taffy Boschetta, two members of the King of Kings congregation who live in Calhoun, said they love the church and the sense of family they’ve found within it.
“It is the only Lutheran church in this area,” Taffy said. “We love it, and we want to make sure everyone knows that we are here so they can come and be a part of what we are doing.”
Following the Fall Family Festival, King of Kings will host a low country boil on Oct. 27, which is Reformation Sunday. In celebration of the holiday, the congregation will hold an open air vineyard service on the groups of Engelheim Vineyards in Ellijay. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a meal and fellowship.
For more information about worship at King of Kings, or the Fall Family Festival, the phone call 706 301-9191 or visit www.kingofkingslcmsga.org.