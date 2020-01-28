The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has a new regional director overseeing its activities in Calhoun and Gordon County, but while Kim Lamb may have a new title, she's already a familiar face with the organization.
Lamb, who had been holding down the role in an acting capacity since August while completing training online and at FCA corporate offices, previously served for about four years as the group's administrative assistant, and she was a member of the board of directors before that.
Lamb worked as a teacher and counselor at Calhoun High and Elementary school before retiring a few years ago. After her retirement she went to work for the FCA in her previous role, and then the regional director position was created last year.
"After much prayer, I decided it was a great opportunity and a blessing for me to step into that role," she said.
The position tasks Lamb with guiding the student-led groups at the three local middle and three local high locals. She said the FCA generally has about 500 to 600 active participants locally. Lamb also ensures that funds are used efficiently and fairly, manages three part-time ambassadors, and works to build relationships with area coaches on behalf of FCA students.
"One of my jobs is to empower and equip students to go back to their schools and be disciples," she said.
Lamb said FCA has been a passion of her's since she was a high school student. She wasn't raised in church, so her first opportunity to become involved with the faith came via the organization. She said she hopes other students in similar situations can have the same experience.
"We feel like it's our mission to take the church to them," said Lamb.
She also noted that she and her husband, former Calhoun High football Coach Hal Lamb, have been attending a coaches family camp hosted by FCA for more than 20 years and that the annual event has not only impacted their marriage but her husband's approach to coaching, mentoring and ministering to young athletes.
Lamb also expressed her gratitude to local businesses, churches and individuals who have partnered with the local FCA, but she added that additional support, be it financial or through volunteering, is also welcome.
To contribute or to learn more, contact Lamb at klamb@FCA.org or by calling 770-548-7160.