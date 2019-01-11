Georgia Republican Governor-elect Brian Kemp has been hosting pre-inauguration events across the state over this past week as part of his “Georgians First” tour, which will come to a close in Dalton today.
Kemp began the tour on Wednesday, visiting all four corners of the state and speaking in places such as Augusta, Gainesville, Columbus and Savannah. He will finish the tour today in Northwest Georgia at the Dalton Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Way, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. as a part of a statewide celebration tour prior to being sworn in on Monday.
Both Kemp’s inauguration and the beginning of the legislative session happen Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech’s campus.
The event is one of nine post-election celebrations statewide, including one in Columbus for military appreciation and another in Blakely for law enforcement and first responders.
Registration for today’s free event in Dalton is required in order to attend. Registration can be completed at eventbrite.com.