On Friday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp announced four new appointees to Superior Courts across the state, appointing Jeffrey A. Watkins to serve on the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
Watkins will replace former Judge Carey Nelson, who served Gordon and Bartow counties on the circuit for nearly 18 years. Nelson died in March after a battle with cancer.
Watkins will stand as the Cherokee circuit's incumbent judge in the 2020 election for Gordon and Bartow counties.
“Throughout the years, Jeff Watkins has proven himself to be a top-notch attorney in his field of expertise,” Kemp said. “I know that he will work tirelessly to ensure fairness, impartiality and justice in his new role.”
Watkins graduated from University of Georgia and Mercer University College of Law, and is the founder of Jeffrey A. Watkins, P.C. in Cartersville. Watkins’ practice specializes in business law, civil and commercial litigation, real estate and probate law, and zoning/land use.
Before starting up his practice in Cartersville, Watkins was a founding member of White, Choate, Watkins & Mroczko, LLC, practicing with the firm from 1998-2014, and a senior associate at Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele.
Being an active member of the Bartow County community, Watkins is a member of the Bartow Rotary Club, Cartersville-Bartow County Bar Association, Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Georgia Highlands College Foundation.
“Among his peers, Jeff is well-respected not only for his legal work, but also for his professionalism and commitment to important, local initiatives,” Kemp said. “In the years ahead, I am confident that he will excel in the courtroom, bolstered by the strong support of his community.”
Watkins’ appointment to the Cherokee Circuit becomes official once he is sworn into office. Kemp also appointed Markette Baker to the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Jeffery O. Monroe to the Macon Judicial Circuit and Shondeana C. Morris to Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit.