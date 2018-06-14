The Georgia Department of Labor is helping Kelly Services recruit for two manufacturing/production companies in Rome and Calhoun.
A job fair will be held June 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway N.E., Rome.
Jobs include production operator and assembler.
Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.