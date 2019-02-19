February is American Heart Month, which is an ideal time to remember the importance of heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, with more than 17.6 million deaths each year. That number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030.
Take control of your heart health by learning about four key numbers — and what you can do to keep them where they need to be. Four numbers you should know for your heart health are:
Blood Pressure
Cholesterol
Blood Sugar
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Fifteen minutes is all it takes to save a life. That’s how long it takes to get a simple health screening that gives you the information you need to live a heart healthy life. Talk to your primary care provider about what preventive measures or screenings are right for you.
Your doctor can also assess your heart health at your annual physical, an important part of managing your whole health. It’s just one of many reasons you should see a doctor in times of both health and wellness.
The biggest part of living a heart healthy life is simply making healthy choices. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk, consider the following tips:
Stop smoking
Stay active
Lower your “bad” cholesterol (LDL)
Eat a nutritious diet
Reduce stress
Limit alcohol intake
Lower high blood pressure
Maintain a healthy weight
For more information about Cardiac Care at AdventHealth Gordon, visit adventhealthgordon.com.