Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful (KCGB), in conjunction with the City of Calhoun, the Calhoun Woman's Club, and RotaKids, are set to host a tree giveaway in honor of Arbor Day. The giveaway will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of Georgia Extension Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Founding KCGB member Judy Peterson said the giveaway will feature a variety of trees, such as catalpa, redbud, dogwoods, maple and red oaks. Pollinator packages will also be available, something Peterson said she was especially excited about because of the impact it will have on bees and other pollinator species like butterflies and moths. These species aid in plant reproduction and the production of over 75% of fruits, berries and agricultural crops.
The trees themselves will also have the potential of making a huge impact on the local community and environment. Planting them, Peterson said, will aid in cleaning the air, slowing water runoff and preventing soil erosion. They also increase property values, help buffer noise pollution, support pollination and strengthen a declining bee population.
"This is the best possible time to do something that makes a significant difference for now and for the future," Peterson said. "So, why not? There is no negative impact caused by planting trees and these are free. Leave that legacy for yourself."
Trees and pollinator packages will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Specifically, the giveaway will feature:
- 250 northern red oaks
- 1,000 dogwoods
- 500 catalpas
- 1,000 red maples
- 1,000 redbuds
- 11 pollinator packages
For more information about the giveaway, contact Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful at 770-881-2710.