As the president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County, I work with two distinct, diverse and impressive groups of business professionals and community leaders dedicated to the growth and development of Gordon County.
The position obligates me to serve the best interests of many business leaders and owners while simultaneously working to advance Gordon County’s standing in statewide economic rankings. The chamber and development authority strive to support economic progress by partnering with state agencies in these areas.
The chamber and development authority received an annual notification from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Commissioner Christopher Nunn of changes in the state’s statutory incentive and job tax credit program. In 2020, Gordon County had moved from Tier 2 in 2019 to Tier 3 in 2020’s Job Tax Credit Program. This only affects companies operating in eight categories. Translated to numbers, this means that in 2019 an affected company operating in Gordon County, as a Tier 2 County, would be eligible for a $3,000 tax credit for each job created as the result of an expansion project that created at least 10 jobs. As a Tier 3 County in 2020, the requirement would increase from 10 to 15 jobs and the tax credit would change to $1,750 per job.
Companies can file a Notice of Intent directly with DCA by March 31 to secure their 2019 tier status and reserve its previous tier status for an additional three years. It falls on the local agencies to take an active role in notifying businesses of the change and making them aware of the opportunity to reserve their job tax credit status. Existing industry representatives met with Taylor Kielty, project manager, Region One, Georgia Department of Economic Development, who was present at the chamber on Jan. 21-22 to assist area businesses with the state incentive process.
The chamber and development authority will assist and support companies by coordinating with Georgia Department of Economic Development and DCA in completing the required Notice of Intent. Additionally, I have appointed our membership director, Kim Gallman, who also serves as staff support for the Education and Workforce Development Committee, to serve as the project point person working with me to assist our members in completing these notices.
Please know that the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County are fully committed to assisting any member business affected by this change.
Information on the topic is available online at www.dca.ga.gov. The memorandum itself is available at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2997/CMS/2020 Notice of Intent Tier Status Forms/Notice-of-Intent-2020-Tier-Status.pdf
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.