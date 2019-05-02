K9 Bram, a canine that has served on the Calhoun police force for the past few years, has officially retired from service, according to the Calhoun Police Department.
Bram’s handler, Calhoun officer Jake Holley, has served the citizens of Calhoun and Gordon County along with Bram for the past three years. K9 Bram is a narcotics and tracking dog that was donated to Calhoun police by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office in 2013.
Bram has not only served with two law enforcement departments, but also the United States Military. Over the years of his service, the canine has tracked down violent felons and located illegal drugs.
“One of his most important functions is his innate ability to be social,” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle. “The K9 programs help promote a positive relationship between the police and the public because everyone wants to pet the K9.”
The Calhoun department said Bram’s retirement will offer him “an easier, safer life.”
The department also thanked Frank Andrews, a retired officer from Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, for his efforts to make K9 Bram a part of the Calhoun Police Department.