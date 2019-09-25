The Family Resource Center of Gordon County, Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County Inc., is sponsoring the seventh annual election for Junior Mayor of Calhoun-Gordon County with the hope of teaching students to be leaders and difference-makers in their community.
Votes are cast for each candidate in the form of $1 donations, and the winner is the candidate that raises the most money via votes for the Family Resource Center. All funds raised through the election go directly toward offsetting gaps in funding programs at the center. These programs include parenting courses, the Parents as Teachers program, the First Steps program, Family Ties, work completed through the Family Visitation Center, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Darkness to Light program, which fights against and educates the public about child sexual abuse.
In previous years, campaigns have raised more than $14,000.
The elected junior mayor will represent the Family Resource Center at community events and parades throughout the year. The mayor-elect will also have the opportunity to take part in City Council and County Commission meetings and to learn about local government and public service from Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood.
The candidates running for the position of junior mayor this year are Ja’Sarah Gray, who was profiled in the Sept. 18 edition of The Calhoun Times, and Jillian Wood. Applications will be available until Sept. 20.
Candidate Jillian Wood is the daughter of David and Cyndi Wood and a junior honors student at Calhoun High School. She is also a member of Rock Bridge Community Church, where she serves in the nursery program.
At school, Wood is a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Club, the Beta Club, an officer in FCCLA, and participates in the Best Buddy Program. She has been a member of both the football cheerleading team and competition cheerleading team throughout her three years of high school. This fall, she plans to participate in the Distinguished Young Women’s Competition, a national scholarship program that promotes and awards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
Wood said her passion to represent Gordon County and the Family Resource Center as junior mayor is rooted in her quest to make a difference in society and the lives of others. Serving as junior mayor would also help her reach her future career goal of becoming president of the United States, which she plans to do after attending either law school or the Air Force Academy.
More important than advancing her own career goals, however, is her desire to spread awareness of the signs and dangers of teen suicide. As junior mayor, she would have the platform necessary to speak on the issue more publicly.
Two years ago, Wood lost one of her best friends to suicide. Now, she said she plans to spend the rest of her life educating parents, friends and community members about how to recognize the early warning signs of depression and “ways to help teenagers get through difficult times in their lives” in the hopes of preventing families from experiencing the tragedy of loss.
When asked why she would be the best candidate, Wood said she believes her leadership and life experiences have made her the best choice to understand the responsibility that comes with taking on a position like junior mayor.
Those who wish to contribute to Wood’s junior mayor campaign may do so by mailing checks to Angela White at the Family Resource Center, at 411 Edmond St., Calhoun, before Oct. 28 or by placing contributions in donation jars at the Crowley Drug Company and Farmers Insurance offices. All checks should be made out to Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County with ‘Jillian Wood for Junior Mayor’ in the for line.