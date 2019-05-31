I have been fortunate in my life to meet many people, and despite time and distance, some of them have actually stuck around. One of my dearest friends, Judith Marklin, studied abroad with me in New Zealand, and when I met her, we were on the last leg of our 24+ hour traveling spree to get to our new home for the next four months. As we were getting on the plane, Judith, was telling me after her semester in NZ, she was spending a summer in Nepal and another semester in India.
Regardless of her bragging about her traveling exploits, Jude and I immediately hit it off. And in the three years we’ve known each other, we’ve visited each other, had numerous Skype calls and sent many letters back and forth.
One thing I appreciate about Jude is she’s wise. She’s goofy and irritatingly stylish, but she knows the power of her words. She is a talented poet and writer, but she also loves learning, enjoys hearing others’ stories and has a heart for exploring — not only has she visited 21-plus countries, but she’s also biked across the width of the U.S., hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail and worked at a Nepalese restaurant just to learn to speak a new language.
I remember a few months back asking Jude what her favorite national park was, and her response was so thought-out. These were some of her words that serve as a reflection on her bike trek across the country:
“My favorite park is not actually a national park. It’s a national forest. Shoshone National Forest is located right outside of Yellowstone, on the eastern edge of the park. Yellowstone is beautiful, but there are so many people there now. It feels more like an amusement park with long lines. Biking down into the quiet Shoshone National Forest was a breath of fresh air. It could have been because we were snowed on in Yellowstone, had just biked up a pass of about 8,500 feet and the next 60 miles were a gradual downhill to Cody, Wyoming. We followed the winding Shoshone River through canyons and rock formations that were reminiscent of “The Land Before Time.”
“Perhaps that is what makes a national park or forest someone’s favorite. It’s the memories that go along with it. National land creates space for people to make memories, to have moments where we feel connected with each other and with the land that sustains us.
“I still vividly remember the feeling I had while biking through that forest. I was in awe — eyes not on the road, but the incredible landscape that lay before, behind, beyond and within. I was in a place, and the place in me — to quote Seamus Heaney. I saw the world through a lens of beauty, myself included. I remember I was smiling. I watched the river rush by, and saw how it had carved affection into the rocks over millennia. And there I was also, joined in history with the multitude that has come to seek out beauty.
“Our national parks, forests, monuments are sacred places. Denoted as beautiful and worth saving, they are places that are meant to be visited. But not just for photos’ sake. They are meant to raise questions and inspire imagination. They are living museums of cultural and ecological change. They are spaces to connect with others, past and present, and to be alone. And yet, there is a part of me that protests these demarcated spaces. What about the bend in the river behind my house or the old grove of apple trees in a nearby forest? Are these not sacred places too? Do these places not call us to see beauty and be beauty?
“Who designates land as a national park? Who says something is more spectacular than something else? After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder — or is it inherent in some things? Perhaps beauty is a culmination of aesthetics and memories, woven together to create a place that is special, that is not just beautiful, but meaningful. Our national land should be protected and visited. But there must still be room for wilderness. I think back to Yellowstone and the hoards of camper vans and selfie-takers. Should some areas have restricted access? But then who gets access — only those with means? Which begs another question, are national parks for the privileged? Are they for those that can afford vacations and were raised in a culture that saw meaning in national parks? Or should some places simply be off-limits to humans? I don’t what the answer is. But I do know that these are questions we must start asking.
“Our national parks do not exist to be checked off a bucket list. They are symbolic. They stand for beauty. They call us to protect all the sacred places in our lives. For it is these places, that surround and sustain us, that are open to all.”