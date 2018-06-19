Joyave and Jeffords honored at Gordon Hospital

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital recently presented two special awards during hospital week, recognizing a physician and an employee for best reflecting the hospital’s mission.
“Extending the healing ministry of Christ to all we serve is the foundation of everything that we do here,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of Gordon Hospital. “For that reason, we are pleased to recognize one physician and one employee each year who truly live the hospital’s mission.”
The first award, “His Touch in My Hands Award,” is given to an outstanding physician on the medical staff that best reflects the spirit of God by blending spiritual and medical caregiving. This year’s recipient is Joe Joyave, MD, chief medical officer of Gordon Hospital.
The second award, the “George Seddon He Works through Me Award,” is named after Gordon Hospital’s beloved long-time pharmacist George Seddon, who lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Seddon was an outstanding individual that lived God’s word and Gordon Hospital’s mission on a daily basis. This year’s honoree is Stephanie Jeffords, RN, who is a nurse in the hospital’s emergency department.
