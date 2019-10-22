On March 8, 2018, I was diagnosed with stage 3/grade 3 triple negative breast cancer. I felt an all over numbness as my husband, Jule, and I listened quietly while Dr. Craig Box carefully explained the findings of my recent breast biopsy, pausing occasionally to ask if I had any questions. The news did not sink in right away. After all, I felt OK, and nothing hurt. Not much anyway. The lump I had discovered, the lump I thought and hoped and prayed was just a benign cyst, was actually a tumor that lay over another tumor with a membrane of tissue between the two. This was serious, and I was faced with much anxiety. Rarely ever sick, I was surprised, though not totally shocked at the diagnosis, as cancer has crept up many branches of my family tree, particularly on my mother’s side, including my grandmother, mother, aunts, sister, and cousin. My life was about to change, but I didn’t know that it would be for the better.
Above all else, I have strong faith in Jesus Christ, my Savior. I firmly believe that “All things work together for good to them that love God.” Romans 8:28. I have truly felt the warmth of Jesus’ love through each of my trials. He has taught me that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13. God blessed me with time for healing and a loving, understanding husband to care for me. In all honesty, things usually went much better than I anticipated. After a breast MRI and port placement, I underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy to shrink the tumors, a PET scan which revealed the chemo was working, then a modified radical mastectomy, followed by more chemo, and finally radiation therapy, which ended just before Christmas. I was so happy to ring the bell among those who had taken such good care of me. They are my angels.
Christmas was wonderful! Having our three sons, loving daughters-in-law, and precious grandchildren, Chet and Cora, home for Christmas filled my heart with joy. Their smiles and laughter continually fill me with happiness and keep me strong.
Thankfully, it has been almost a year and a half since my diagnosis, and I have been blessed beyond measure! Jule, my best friend and loving husband of forty-two years, continues to be my hero. Being diagnosed himself in 2011 with Mantle Cell Lymphoma and undergoing much chemo and a stem cell transplant at Emory, Jule has forged this path already, which has made my journey lighter. Our roles have reversed. My story is really “our story” as we have both experienced giving and receiving care in times of greatest need. For better, for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part. Jule is the greatest treasure of my life. I will love him forever!
Jule and I have been shown overwhelming love and compassion from family, friends, our congregation at Resaca Church of Christ, Calhoun Middle School students and staff, and so many in our community. We are ever grateful to the Calhoun City School system, which provided unparalleled support for each of us during our leaves of absence, and we are extremely fortunate to have experienced the best of care through AdventHealth Gordon and Emory Hospital.
My sister, Sandi, is 16 years a survivor of breast cancer, and she inspires me and gives me hope. My dear friends Jana and Adrienne, both diagnosed with breast cancer within a month of my diagnosis, continue to be sources of strength and encouragement for me, as are my dear friends, Betty Blair and Roger who are fighting the battle. My fervent prayer is for hope and healing and in seeking to see others through the eyes of Jesus.