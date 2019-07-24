Former Calhoun City Schools student Jordan Brehm won first place at this year’s National Beta Club Convention in Oklahoma, edging out more than 200 competitors to take home the top honor for Division I Poetry.
“I am a gift from God and I am the eye of heaven. I am the glow of your sun-kissed skin and I am a Popsicle on the beach,” Brehm wrote in her poem, which was written from the perspective of the sun.
“We had an hour to write a poem based on that prompt,” Brehm said. “When they told me that I got first place, I was so excited. I thought maybe I would be in the top ten, not first, so it was a huge blessing.”
In January, the incoming junior, who now attends school at Southland Academy in Americus, placed third in the poetry category of Georgia’s State Beta Convention. That particular competition involved more than 2,700 students from 91 different schools across the state, but Brehm said nationals was “way more nerve-wracking” than anything she had previously done.
“There were a ton of us and everyone else looked so artistic that it made me kind of worried. I only knew two other girls there, because they competed at state too,” Brehm said. “It was intimidating to see the competition, but it also made it pretty exciting.”
Brehm plans to compete in next year’s state competition and hopes to channel her love for writing into a career in journalism or communications.
“Poetry first became interesting for me in middle school and because I liked it so much, I stayed with it. It’s a really fun hobby for me now and I’ve gotten to do a lot of cool stuff because of it,” Brehm said. “I definitely want to continue doing competitions if I get the opportunity.”
Georgia’s next Junior and Senior Beta Club Conventions will be held in December and January, respectively, and the 2020 National Beta Club Convention will be held in Fort Worth, TX next June.