Kyle Johnson, a certified public accountant who has worked in Calhoun in some fashion since 1996 and grew up visiting his grandparents in the Sonoraville area, recently moved his practice from its long-standing location at 264 Highway 53 to a new spot at 209 Peters St.
The move, he said, brought with it “the winds of change,” just as his purchase of Ralston and Associates had in 2002.
“I purchased the practice on May 1 in 2002, which is the day the tornado came through town,” Johnson said. “It just so happened that my grandmother, who was still alive at that time, was living in the area and I spent my very first day checking on her to make sure she was okay.”
Before May 2002, Johnson interned with and later managed the Calhoun office of Ralston and Associates. He first took that position in 1996, just five years after graduating from the University of West Georgia with a double major in economics and accounting.
“I knew I wanted an accounting major from the beginning, but I did so well in economics that the head of the department actually offered me a scholarship if I would change majors,” Johnson said. “I told him I wouldn’t do that, but I said I would add the major as a double. It took me one more quarter to get that done, using my elective classes for major courses.”
That background in accounting and economics is a vital part of what Johnson does today as a CPA.
“We do bookkeeping, income taxes, payroll and other things like that,” he said. “With payroll, we do things like work with employers on direct deposits for employees, along with W-2s and tax returns that are required to be filled.”
Johnson said his staff play an especially important role in keeping his office running and gave a special shout out to tax preparer Monika Childers and bookkeepers Brenda Blackmon and Wendy Perez.
Anyone looking for CPA services can reach Kyle Johnson at 706-629-2285.