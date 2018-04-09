The Georgia Department of Labor will assist Faltec America recruit for their Adairsville manufacturing facility.
The event will be held April 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville.
Employer representatives will be onsite to conduct interviews for the following positions:
- Operator
- Team Leader
- Utility Operator
- QC Injection Molding Inspector
- Serger Operator
- Production Supervisor - Injection Molding
- Shipping Receiving Attendant and
- Maintenance Technician.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age due to OSHA regulations. Faltec offers competitive pay and great benefits.
Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Contact the Cartersville Career Center at 770-387-3760.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.