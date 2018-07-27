Jimmy Buffett tribute benefit set for Aug. 4

Of all the performers to ever take the stage, perhaps none is as unique as Jimmy Buffett.
In his 1978 “Live” album, he first referred to his music as “drunken Caribbean rock-n-roll.” Later, he has labeled his music as “Gulf and Western,” which derives from Buffett’s early music, which was flavored with country.
Regardless of what you call it, Buffett’s music comes to Calhoun on Saturday, Aug. 4 performed by tribute band Caribbean Steel. The band is composed primarily of current or former players with A1A, sanctioned by Buffett himself. The show begins at 8 p.m., opening by Thunderbolt Patterson, composed of the dynamic duo of David Bell and Tim Bowen. Bowen is in the throes of a comeback of sorts, after a serious life-threatening auto accident.
Not to be lost in the music is the fact the show is a benefit for the Tiny Homes Project of Gordon County. The Project seeks to raise $100,000 to spotlight the affordable housing problem in Gordon County. One in five in Gordon County live in poverty, and Gordon County ranks 93rd in the state poverty-wise.
Tickets for the show are available at the GEM Theatre downtown or online at calhoungem.org. The show is sponsored by Grandstanz Farm Fresh Grill, Fitness First of Calhoun, Fore Seasons Golf and more.