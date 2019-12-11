Banks wins quilt at annual Toy Run

Jim Banks won a Harley Davidson-themed quilt from the American Legion Riders Post No. 47 as part of the group’s annual Toy Run with the Calhoun Shriners. Officials offered a special “thank you” to Banks for his years of help with the cause.

 Contributed

