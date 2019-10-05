Here are a few adjectives I would use to describe the 26th Unity Run: robust, dynamic, monumental and entertaining!
The Unity Run marks the official start to the United Way of Gordon County campaign by generating enthusiasm within the community. At the event, we announced our campaign goal of $750,000, money that supports our 18 community partners who fight – every day – for the education, basic needs and health of our community.
Industry and business leaders gathered their runners last Tuesday to show support of United Way ... and I am immensely thankful – not only for their support of our kickoff but for their commitment to making a difference in the communities where they live, work and play.
So, I want to say cheers for embracing a friendly competition to see who could put the most participants in the 26th Annual run; with the following Corporate Awards going to:
♦ Largest Number of Participants — Apache Mills
♦ 100% Participants (tie) — Southern Surgical Arts & Greater Community Bank
♦ Small Business Challenge — Starr-Mathews Agency Inc.
♦ Corporate Challenge — Shaw Industries Group Inc.
There are many volunteers both behind and on-the-scenes who deserve a public thank you: the United Way Board of Directors, City of Calhoun, Gordon County government, our community partners, Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools, the Calhoun and Gordon County Schools’ Transportation Departments, Pam Stephens and her crew at the water stations along with Calhoun First Methodist Church, PT Solutions, Advanced Rehabilitation, Waffle House, Kellogg’s, Kroger, DJ Evan Henry, Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, City of Calhoun Utilities, GDOT, Cotton Eye Joe’s, Cherokee Capital Amateur Radio Society, Delta Nu Sorority and the many other volunteers who played a key part in making this event such a fun success. I also want to give a shout-out to Sheriff Mitch Ralston for officially starting the race.
The 1K Kid’s Run was made possible by AGC Pediatrics.
Thank you to all who participated, volunteered, and celebrated in the 26th Unity Run! Race results can be found on our website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Here are a few fun statistics from the race.
♦ 1,166 people crossed the finish line
♦ 1,658 people registered to run in the race
♦ 80+ kids participated in the 1K
At United Way, we are in the business of building better futures, and the Unity Run is a prime example of our community coming together to improve local lives.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank the record number of sponsors who supported this year’s run. Without your support, our campaign would not be nearly as successful. The Unity Run sets the bar on the success of our campaign, and I am delighted to report that we are at 30% of that goal!
Sponsors for the event were:
♦ Platinum Level: Advent Health, Apache Mills, Engineered Floors, FieldTurf, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Nance Industries, Shaw Industries Inc., Turner Heating & Air
♦ 1K Kid’s Run Sponsor: AGC Pediatrics
♦ Gold Level: AOSM, Chick-Fil-A, Hamilton Health Care System, North Georgia National Bank, Owen Security, Southern Surgical Arts, Synovus Bank
♦ Silver Level: BB&T, Bentley Dye, Century Bank, First Bank of Calhoun, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Historical Society, Greater Community Bank, John Driscoll State Farm, Landscape Creations, M&S Logistics, Northside Bank, Pets-R-Us, Smile Doctors, Starr-Mathews Agency, Inc.
♦ Bronze Level: Ankle and Foot Centers of GA, Childress Real Estate, Downtown Development Authority, Fitness First, Grandstanz, Hayes Plumbing and Electrical, Kent Chapman State Farm Agency, RAK Outfitters, Thurston’s Café
Community support is alive and well in Gordon County.
Want to be a Change Maker? Visit us online to learn how you can give today! Our website can be found at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.