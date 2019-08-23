Imagine if you were given the opportunity to touch the lives of over 60,000 people in our community.
With United Way, you can.
A gift to United Way impacts the entire circle of life: education, basic needs and health. In Gordon County, we support 18 local agencies that are working tirelessly to build a healthier community. United Way’s work brings together philanthropists, businesses, churches, local governments and community volunteers to create lasting change for individuals and families. United Way exists to help those in our own backyard, and when that happens, our whole community benefits.
I encourage you to join us at our campaign kickoff event on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Unity Run is more than an annual 5K and fundraiser – it highlights our community’s commitment to create lasting change.
The 1K Kids Run, sponsored by AGC Pediatrics, starts at 5 p.m. (ages 3-11). The starting line for the 1K is beside the Gordon Central High School (GCHS) baseball field, and runners cross the finish line on the track at Ratner Stadium. High school cross county teams will be running with the little ones to help keep them on course! Registration is $15 for kids.
The Unity Run XXVI 5K begins at Warrior Path at GCHS beside the tennis courts and finishes at the intersection of Court Street and Park Avenue. in Downtown Calhoun. Registration is $25 for adults.
I would like to note that children that participate in the 1K can also participate in the 5K at no additional cost. The 1K is timed, as is the 5K.
Want to run in the race? Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org. Race day registration will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the GCHS cafeteria. Late and race day registration is $30.
All runners and volunteers may pick up their race number and shirt the day before the race on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Historic Calhoun Depot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are not able to pick up your race bibs, they will be available on the day of the race in the GCHS cafeteria starting at 4 p.m.
Runners are asked to park downtown; with buses running from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. from downtown to GCHS – no buses will run after the race. The Unity Run is held rain or shine.
Awards include: Grand Master, Overall Top Male & Female, and Top Runner in Each Age Division. Last year, Mohawk Industries won the Most Overall Participation Award and Apache Mills won the award for Highest Percentage of Employees running! Two local banks tied with 100% of their employees participating in the Unity Run: Century Bank and Greater Community Bank of Calhoun. The Small Business winner went to Starr-Mathews Agency, Inc.
Even if you are not running in the race, you can attend and cheer on the runners and walkers.
I also want to send a special thank you to those sponsoring the Unity Run. Without you, this event would not be possible.
Platinum Level: Advent Health, Apache Mills, Engineered Floors, FieldTurf, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Nance Industries, Shaw Industries Inc. and Turner Heating & Air.
1K Kid’s Run Sponsor: AGC Pediatrics
Gold Level: AOSM, Chick-Fil-A, Hamilton Health Care System, North Georgia National Bank, Owen Security, Southern Surgical Arts, Synovus Bank
Silver Level: BB&T, Bentley Dye, Century Bank, First Bank of Calhoun, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Historical Society, Greater Community Bank, John Driscoll State Farm, Landscape Creations, M&S Logistics, Northside Bank, Smile Doctors, Starr-Mathews Agency, Inc.
Bronze Level: Ankle and Foot Centers of GA, Childress Real Estate, Downtown Development Authority, Fitness First, Grandstanz, Hayes Plumbing and Electrical, Kent Chapman State Farm Agency, RAK Outfitters, Thurston’s Café
In-Kind: Nature’s Big Spring Water, PT Solutions, Sunbelt Bakery and Waffle House.
It’s not too late to sponsor. Visit us online to learn more! I would also like to thank the creative minds at Mohawk Industries for designing our groovy logo for this year’s race.
This time of year is also one of the most exciting at United Way. I am able to witness people at their best as they dig a little deeper and donate to help those who are in need of a hand. If you would like to set up a payroll deduction campaign at your company or explore individual giving, please email Jennifer Latour at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Change starts with you. Give today. www.gordoncountyunitedway.org